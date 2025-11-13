BellRing Brands (BRBR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 2.39% at $26.95. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.29%.

The stock of nutritional supplements company has fallen by 19.97% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 18, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 5.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $631.33 million, showing a 13.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.99% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% lower. As of now, BellRing Brands holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, BellRing Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.51 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.