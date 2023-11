(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) said Monday that its Executive Chairman, Robert Vitale, will be taking an unexpected medical leave of absence. At this time, it is too soon to know the course of treatment and timing of recovery.

BellRing said, "Our thoughts and best wishes are with Rob and his family as he recovers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.