Bellicum Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 1/2 GoCAR-T Trials - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) reported positive interim data from ongoing phase 1/2 GoCAR-T clinical trials, including a confirmed partial response in the first cohort of mCRPC patients treated in the clinical trial for BPX-601.

Charity Scripture, Chief Development Officer of Bellicum, said: "The early clinical activity we have observed with BPX-601 in mCRPC and the manageable safety profiles observed across both studies are highly encouraging. Given the very low starting cell dose in the BPX-603 trial, the lack of clinical efficacy at dose level 1 was in line with our expectations."

Also, the company has entered into an agreement for a $35 million private placement of equity securities with two biotechnology specialist investment funds. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support clinical development of BPX-601 and BPX-603.

Bellicum will issue, in the private placement, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 20,559,210 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,055,920 shares. The common stock warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $1.69 per share. The private placement is anticipated to close on December 7, 2021.

