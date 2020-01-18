Bellicum Pharma (BLCM) Up 140% In A Month, To Report BPX-601 Data On Jan.24

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) have gained more than 140% over the last 1 month as the Company gears up to present new data related to its autologous GoCAR-T product candidate BPX-601.

BPX-601 is under a phase I/II clinical trial in patients with pancreatic, gastric, or prostate cancers expressing prostate stem cell antigen, or PSCA.

The Company reported preliminary safety and translational findings from the lower cell-dose cohorts of the phase I dose-escalation safety study in late-stage pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. The phase I part of the trial includes 6 Cohorts - Lead-in (Cohort 0), Dose Escalation (Cohorts 3, 4, 5A), Full Conditioning (Cohort 5B) and Efficacy Optimized Regimen (Cohort 5C).

The updated safety and activity data from the phase I/II BPX-601 study were announced last June. The updated data supported the safety and early clinical activity of BPX-601, and provided further evidence of the impact of its technology in driving the expansion and persistence of T cells in patients, according to the Company.

Bellicum anticipates presenting new translational data from cohort 5B in the BPX-601 phase I/II trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on January 24, 2020.

BLCM has traded in a range of $0.72 to $4.14 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $2.29, up 9.05%.

