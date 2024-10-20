Bellevue Gold Targets Significant Production Growth by 2028

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited has successfully completed key infrastructure upgrades, setting the stage for a significant increase in gold production to 200,000 ounces by Q4 FY25 and 250,000 ounces by 2028. The company reported a gold production of 35,993 ounces in the last quarter, with a strong cash flow position and a strategic plan supported by a recent $146 million capital raise. Bellevue is poised for growth with ongoing exploration and drilling activities, maintaining a robust balance sheet to support its 5-year growth plan.

