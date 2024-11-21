Bellevue Gold Sees Strong Support at AGM

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and approval to increase the fee pool for non-executive directors. This could signal positive investor confidence in Bellevue Gold’s strategic direction.

