Bellevue Gold Sees Strong Support at AGM

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.
Bellevue Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and approval to increase the fee pool for non-executive directors. This could signal positive investor confidence in Bellevue Gold’s strategic direction.
