Bellevue Gold Limited Reports Strong Cash Inflows

Bellevue Gold Limited reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with a significant net cash inflow of $51.4 million from operating activities. The company also raised $150.8 million through equity securities, bolstering its cash position considerably. However, Bellevue Gold’s investing activities resulted in a cash outflow of $40.9 million, reflecting ongoing investments in property and mine development.

