Bellevue Gold (BELGF) Price Target Increased by 15.25% to 0.83

The average one-year price target for Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF) has been revised to $0.83 / share. This is an increase of 15.25% from the prior estimate of $0.72 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.58 to a high of $1.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.27% from the latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellevue Gold. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELGF is 0.17%, an increase of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 273,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 57,893K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 36.06% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 45,040K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,089K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 18.99% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 26,781K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 14.07% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 22,144K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,601K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,807K shares , representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELGF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.