Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) Price Target Increased by 9.27% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) has been revised to 1.59 / share. This is an increase of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 1.46 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellevue Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGL is 0.54%, an increase of 36.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 212,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 35,928K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 33,383K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,133K shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 58.80% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 32,567K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,899K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 32.76% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 16,236K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,874K shares, representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 104.81% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 14,944K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

