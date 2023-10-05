Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 1.74

The average one-year price target for Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) has been revised to 1.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 1.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.65% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellevue Gold. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGL is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 259,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 46,633K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,183K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 24.68% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 35,928K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 33,271K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,483K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 0.95% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 24,236K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,236K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 66.21% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 14,294K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGL by 11.67% over the last quarter.

