Bellevue Capital Partners acquires additional 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease

Bellevue Capital Partners, one of the largest shareholders of Global Net Lease (GNL), announces the acquisition of an additional 100,000 shares of GNL. This strategic investment reemphasizes Bellevue Capital Partners’ confidence in the company’s management and its execution of its previously announced strategic plan. Bellevue Capital Partners is encouraged by GNL’s recent communications regarding its strategic disposition plan, which includes the recently announced $950M in asset sales this year at a cap rate of 7.1%. The execution of this strategy is a testament to GNL and its management team’s ability to navigate market conditions effectively and execute on their announced strategy. The continued, demonstrated execution of their disposition strategy at competitive cap rates informs our strong belief in the company’s vision and strategic direction. As one of GNL’s largest shareholders, Bellevue Capital Partners remains committed to supporting management in its efforts to drive performance and create value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GNL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.