Markets
BLPH

Bellerophon Therapeutics Surges 30% On Share Subscription Agreement With An Institutional Investor

March 06, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) are rising more than 25% at $2.39.

The company today announced into a subscription agreement with a life sciences-focused institutional investor to sell 718,474 shares at a price of $2.00 per share and 1,781,526 prefunded warrants at $1.99 per pre-funded warrant.

The company intends to use the proceeds of about$5 million from this offering to complete its Phase 3 REBUILD study of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) in patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on March 7.

BLPH has traded in the range of $0.67-$3.50 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLPH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.