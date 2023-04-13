Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) closed the most recent trading day at $10.98, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug and medical device developer had gained 72.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bellerophon Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, up 18.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower. Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

