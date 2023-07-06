Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) closed at $0.69, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug and medical device developer had lost 15.61% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Bellerophon Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% higher within the past month. Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

