Bellerophon Reports Treatment Of COVID-19 Patient With INOpulse - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) announced that expanded access treatment with the INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide system was initiated for the first time in a patient with COVID-19 at the University of Miami School of Medicine. The company's nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system, INOpulse, was previously granted emergency expanded access by FDA for the treatment of COVID-19.

"The cardiopulmonary benefit demonstrated by INOpulse in various indications provides the potential to prevent deterioration in patients with COVID-19, allowing ventilators to be preserved for the most critically ill. INOpulse's ease of administration could significantly decrease the burden on therapists and nurses," said the treating physician, Roger Alvarez, Assistant Professor, University of Miami School of Medicine.

INOpulse technology utilizes targeted pulsatile delivery of inhaled nitric oxide, providing antiviral potential, as well as improved arterial oxygenation. INOpulse is designed to treat patients in the outpatient setting.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. were up nearly 40% in pre-market trade on Monday.

