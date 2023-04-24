Bellerophon (BLPH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the pipeline updates when BellerophonTherapeutics BLPH reports first-quarter 2023 results, expected in May.

In the past year, shares of Bellerophon have skyrocketed 441.3% against the industry’s 9.1% decline.



Bellerophon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. The company surpassed expectations in two of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average earnings surprise of 5.5%.

Factors to Note

In the absence of a marketed product in its portfolio, Bellerophon is yet to generate revenues. Thus, pipeline-related updates are expected to be in focus on the first-quarter earnings call.

Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently developing three product candidates in mid-late-stage studies, based on its proprietary INOpulse platform technology. INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system, is being used to develop a treatment for pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with three distinct indications, interstitial lung disease (ILD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sarcoidosis.

In January 2023, the company completed enrollment of patients in its pivotal phase III REBUILD study evaluating the safety and efficacy of INOpulse, against treatment with placebo, for the cure of fibrotic ILD. In the second quarter of 2023, the company expects to treat the last patients in this study, reporting positive top-line results from the study in mid-2023. A potential approval will make INOpulse the first therapy to treat a broad fibrotic ILD population, including patients at low-, intermediate- and high-risk PH.

Bellerophon is also expected to provide an update on its plans to study its product candidate to treat PH associated with sarcoidosis on the earnings call. In December 2021, the company announced positive top-line data from its completed phase II dose escalation study of INOpulse evaluating its clear medical benefit for the treatment of PH associated with sarcoidosis.

Based on these findings, along with a favorable safety profile, Bellerophon received FDA clearance for an exploratory phase II placebo-controlled study to investigate the safety and efficacy of iNO45 dosed chronically for six months in patients with PH-Sarc. The company is currently assessing the next steps for the study.

In the quarter to be reported, Bellerophon entered into a license agreement with Baylor BioSciences, a life sciences company. Per the agreement, Baylor received exclusive rights to develop and commercialize INOpulse within Greater China for diseases associated with PH, including the lead indication of fibrotic ILD, sarcoidosis and COPD. Revenues in the form of license payment of $6 million, subject to taxes and closing costs, by Baylor to Bellerophon are expected to be reflected in the latter’s first-quarter income statement. Bellerophon is also entitled to royalties of 5% on net sales resulting from all the licensed INOpulse indications within Greater China.

The company is also expected to have generated proceeds from a subscription agreement with a life sciences-focused institutional investor to issue and sell in a registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $5 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. Bellerophon intends to use proceeds from the closing of the deal to complete the ongoing phase III REBUILD study and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bellerophon Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Bellerophon Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are both pegged at a loss of 48 cents.

Zacks Rank: Bellerophon Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks in the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

ADMA Biologics ADMA has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADMA’s stock has risen 81.7% in the past year. ADMA beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. ADMA has an earnings surprise of 2.88%, on average.

Akero Therapeutics AKRO has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Akero’s stock has shot up 336.8% in the past year. Akero beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. AKRO has an earnings surprise of 8.38%, on average.

Allakos ALLK has an Earnings ESP of +14.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Allakos’ stock has risen 6.3% in the past year. Allakos beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on the other two occasions. ALLK has a negative earnings surprise of 17.81%, on average.

