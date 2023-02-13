Belldegrun Arie Increases Position in Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Fintel reports that Belldegrun Arie has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.86MM shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.20MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.98% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 236.84% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $23.14. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 236.84% from its latest reported closing price of $6.87.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,513.36%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.15%, a decrease of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 121,450K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,907K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,559K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 41.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,310K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,310K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 24.66% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 5,040K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

