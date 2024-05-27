News & Insights

Bellavista Resources Seeks ASX Quotation for Shares

May 27, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of 28,858,129 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code BVR, as detailed in its Appendix 2A submission. The announcement, dated May 27, 2024, follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and marks a new financial milestone for the entity with ACN 655732246.

