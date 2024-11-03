Bellavista Resources Secures $5M for Growth Initiatives

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd has successfully secured firm commitments for a $5 million capital raising through a placement to sophisticated shareholders and institutional investors, priced at A$0.38 per share. This strategic move, backed by major shareholders and directors, aims to bolster the company’s working capital, facilitating due diligence on promising gold, silver, and copper projects. The placement was well-received, reflecting strong investor confidence in Bellavista’s growth prospects.

