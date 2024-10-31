News & Insights

Bellavista Resources Pauses Trading for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. This suspension will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are anticipating further details on how the capital raising will impact the company’s financial strategy.

