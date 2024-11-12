Bellavista Resources Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 12,305,865 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, highlighting their continued growth and market engagement. Investors in the financial markets may find this a noteworthy development as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and valuation. The new securities are part of previously announced transactions, indicating a strategic move by the company.

