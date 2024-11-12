News & Insights

Bellavista Resources Ltd Achieves AGM Success

November 12, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, indicating strong shareholder support. Among the resolutions were the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of the 10% placement facility and appointment of an auditor.

