Bellavista Resources Expands Exploration and Seeks Strategic Partnerships

October 29, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) continues to advance its exploration activities in the promising Edmund Basin of Western Australia, completing initial low-cost mapping and geochemical surveys to identify potential gold and base metal deposits. The company is also conducting due diligence on various high-quality project opportunities both domestically and internationally, with an eye on enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions. Bellavista is actively engaging potential partners for funding and development of its expansive projects, including the significant Brumby Deposit.

