Bellamy's Australia to be bought by China Mengniu Dairy Co for $983 mln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bellamy's Australia Ltd on Monday said China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd will buy the formula maker for A$1.43 billion ($982.98 million).

The deal represents a 52% premium to Bellamy's Friday closing price of A$8.32.

($1 = 1.4548 Australian dollars)

