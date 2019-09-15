Bellamy's Australia to be bought by China Mengniu Dairy Co for $983 mln
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd BAL.AX on Monday said China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd 2319.HK will buy the formula maker for A$1.43 billion ($982.98 million).
The deal represents a 52% premium to Bellamy's Friday closing price of A$8.32.
($1 = 1.4548 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Trump trade-war aid sows frustration in farm country
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Broadcom, PG&E, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Science
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Broadcom, PG&E Corp, Fibrocell Science, Ritter Pharmaceuticals
- Trump is prepared to keep, raise tariffs on Chinese goods, Mnuchin says