Bellamy's Australia settles two class actions for about $34 mln ahead of takeover

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd BAL.AX said on Wednesday it settled two shareholder class action lawsuits, without admitting liability, and will pay A$49.7 million ($33.73 million).

Bellamy's is on the verge of being taken over by Hong Kong-listed China Mengniu Dairy Co 2319.HK in a A$1.43 billion deal.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.