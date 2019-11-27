Bellamy's Australia settles two class actions for about $34 mln ahead of takeover

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it settled two shareholder class action lawsuits, without admitting liability, and will pay A$49.7 million ($33.73 million).

Bellamy's is on the verge of being taken over by Hong Kong-listed China Mengniu Dairy Co 2319.HK in a A$1.43 billion deal.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

