Bell Wealth Partners Launches Independent Practice through LPL Financial's Strategic Wealth Services Model

Bell Wealth Partners, founded by Robert and Keegan Bell, launches independently under LPL Financial, managing $450 million in assets.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC announced that Robert Bell, II, AIF®, and his son Keegan Bell, AIF®, AAMS®, have established a new independent practice called Bell Wealth Partners after transitioning from Raymond James. The practice, based in Fairbanks, Alaska, with an additional office in Medford, Oregon, manages approximately $450 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets. The Bells aim to provide personalized financial services, focusing on holistic client experiences and customized planning. Their move to LPL Financial's Strategic Wealth Services allows them to enhance client offerings and support multi-generational wealth management. LPL Financial supports the team with robust operational resources and technology to ensure a high-quality client experience.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial successfully attracts a new independent practice, Bell Wealth Partners, which brings approximately $450 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets, thereby enhancing LPL's asset management base.

The affiliation with renowned financial advisors Robert and Keegan Bell signals LPL's strong reputation and appeal in the financial advisor community, potentially encouraging other advisors to consider a similar move.

The move to LPL Strategic Wealth Services provides Bell Wealth Partners with robust support, resources, and technology, which can lead to improved service offerings and client experience, ultimately benefiting LPL's business model.

The Bell team’s focus on holistic financial planning and commitment to generational wealth transfer aligns with market trends emphasizing personalized financial services, potentially attracting new clients to LPL Financial.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a notable shift of a well-established team from Raymond James to LPL Financial, which may imply previous dissatisfaction with their former affiliation or business environment.

There is no mention of specific strategies or performances related to LPL Financial that would ensure the success of the new practice, leaving potential doubts regarding its future viability and client satisfaction.

The reliance on the LPL Strategic Wealth Services model for operational support could raise concerns about the firm's independence and may lead to potential deficiencies in service delivery if LPL's resources do not meet the expected standards.

FAQ

What is Bell Wealth Partners?

Bell Wealth Partners is a new independent financial advisory practice launched by Robert and Keegan Bell through LPL Financial.

Why did the Bells choose LPL Financial?

The Bells chose LPL for its supported independence model, enabling them to enhance client experiences and service offerings.

What services does Bell Wealth Partners provide?

Bell Wealth Partners offers holistic financial planning, investment management, and retirement planning tailored to individual client needs.

Where are the Bell Wealth Partners offices located?

Bell Wealth Partners is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska, with an additional office in Medford, Oregon.

How much client assets does Bell Wealth Partners manage?

The team manages approximately $450 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that father and son financial advisors Robert Bell, II, AIF®, and Keegan Bell, AIF®, AAMS®, have launched a new independent practice,



Bell Wealth Partners



, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model,



LPL Strategic Wealth Services



. The team reported serving approximately $450 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Raymond James.





Headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska with an additional office in Medford, Ore., the ensemble practice has developed a strong reputation over the years for providing holistic experiences and personalized services to address each aspect of a client’s financial life. The Bells are managing partners of the firm and are joined by fellow advisor Tom Cook and client associates Renee Schoettle, Margarita Duran-Espino, Jamie Walker and Kirsten Bell, Robert’s wife.





“We are all deeply invested in helping our clients work toward their financial goals,” Robert said. “We take the time to get to know each client on a personal level to better understand their financial aspirations, and we work with their accountants and attorneys to create a customized plan that is right for them. It’s our goal to help clients have happy, fulfilled lives, and we consider it our privilege and responsibility to help them with that.”







Why they made the move to LPL Financial







The transition to LPL Financial is underpinned by the team's aspiration to augment client experiences and cater to the next generation of wealth.





“We’re moving to LPL so we can add more value to the client experience as we seek new ways to go above and beyond,” Keegan said. “We want to be a one-stop shop—a center to help with a clients’ entire financial situation. This move allows us to really increase that value add and better take care of them, not just for them but for the next generation of wealth and the transfer to their beneficiaries.”





The team was drawn to LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.





“Strategic Wealth Services was truly a differentiating factor in our decision to move,” Robert said. “We are joining a very niche group at LPL, which allows us to collaborate with others in the model and access a team of specialists, including high-net-worth and trust consultants. This move enables us to add an extra layer of planning and ensure we’re not just taking care of clients now, but their beneficiaries as well.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Robert, Keegan, Tom, Renee, Margarita, Jamie and Kirsten to the LPL community and congratulate them on going independent with LPL Strategic Wealth. Just as the Bell Wealth Partners team is committed to helping their clients work toward their fiscal goals, LPL provides advisors with innovative technology and sophisticated capabilities to help them provide an elevated client experience. We look forward to supporting Bell Wealth Partners for years to come.”









Related









Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help



take your business to the next level



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. Bell Wealth Partners and LPL are separate entities.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #760446



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.