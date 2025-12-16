BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Woolworths Group (WOLWF)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Woolworths Group (OTCPK:WOLWF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.64% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woolworths Group is $19.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.35 to a high of $22.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.64% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woolworths Group is 65,999MM, a decrease of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woolworths Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLWF is 0.14%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 95,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,586K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,369K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,950K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,747K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,994K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,838K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 3.59% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,160K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 3.29% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,995K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.