BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.52% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal is $9.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.37 to a high of $12.36. The average price target represents an increase of 36.52% from its latest reported closing price of $7.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whitehaven Coal is 5,409MM, an increase of 40.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHC is 0.22%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.94% to 96,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 17,394K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,611K shares , representing a decrease of 35.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 42.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,671K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,553K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 12.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,758K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,698K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,022K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,832K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 14.44% over the last quarter.

