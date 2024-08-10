BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.30% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Telix Pharmaceuticals is $25.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $33.50. The average price target represents an increase of 129.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telix Pharmaceuticals is 456MM, a decrease of 20.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.18%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 11,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,760K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing an increase of 39.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 103.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,259K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing an increase of 40.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 93.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,421K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 25.52% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 908K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 31.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 96.50% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 851K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 26.70% over the last quarter.

