BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Technology One (THNOF)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Technology One (OTCPK:THNOF) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.89% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Technology One is $25.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.99 to a high of $34.01. The average price target represents an increase of 163.89% from its latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Technology One is 476MM, a decrease of 20.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THNOF is 0.25%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 26,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,274K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 35.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 44.94% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,322K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 28.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 32.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,011K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

