BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seven Group Holdings is $40.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of $34.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Seven Group Holdings is 9,443MM, a decrease of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Group Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVW is 0.13%, an increase of 41.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.92% to 139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 1.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,048K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 1.11% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 980K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 757K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.