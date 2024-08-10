BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Resimac Group (ASX:RMC)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.72% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Resimac Group is $1.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Resimac Group is 264MM, an increase of 45.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resimac Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMC is 0.00%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 125K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.