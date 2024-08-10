BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Pantoro (ASX:PNR)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Pantoro (ASX:PNR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.89% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pantoro is $0.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $0.12. The average price target represents an increase of 87.89% from its latest reported closing price of $0.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pantoro is 177MM, an increase of 20.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantoro. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.07%, an increase of 46.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 382,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 343,945K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353,945K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 84.32% over the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 11,000K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,771K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 831K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

