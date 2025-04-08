BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Nufarm (NUFMF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Nufarm (OTCPK:NUFMF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.31% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nufarm is $3.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $5.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nufarm is 3,844MM, an increase of 14.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nufarm. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUFMF is 0.12%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 30,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,890K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 13.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,264K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,200K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,134K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing a decrease of 40.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 36.90% over the last quarter.

