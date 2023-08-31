BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Nanosonics (ASX:NAN)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nanosonics is 5.00. The forecasts range from a low of 3.37 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from its latest reported closing price of 4.27.

The projected annual revenue for Nanosonics is 193MM, an increase of 16.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanosonics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAN is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.03% to 19,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,721K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,029K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,721K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 22.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,434K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 7.86% over the last quarter.

