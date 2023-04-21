BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Imdex (ASX:IMD) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 152K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMD by 22.90% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USAWX - World Growth Fund Shares holds 177K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 369K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMD by 46.56% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imdex. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMD is 0.12%, an increase of 37.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.89% to 64,813K shares.

