BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades IDP Education (ASX:IEL)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for IDP Education (ASX:IEL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.47% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDP Education is 27.61. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $32.76. The average price target represents an increase of 36.47% from its latest reported closing price of 20.23.

The projected annual revenue for IDP Education is 1,192MM, an increase of 21.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

IDP Education Maintains 2.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEL is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 40,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,872K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,376K shares, representing a decrease of 45.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 32.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,691K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares, representing an increase of 35.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 31.10% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,627K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 2,233K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 26.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,229K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 2.94% over the last quarter.

