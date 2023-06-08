BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades GrainCorp (ASX:GNC)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrainCorp is 9.32. The forecasts range from a low of 7.51 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of 7.62.

The projected annual revenue for GrainCorp is 7,004MM, a decrease of 18.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

GrainCorp Maintains 4.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrainCorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNC is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.28% to 27,301K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,783K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,973K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 15.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 14.11% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,699K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 55.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNC by 52.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,517K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

