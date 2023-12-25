BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.47% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cedar Woods Properties is 5.17. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $5.67. The average price target represents an increase of 5.47% from its latest reported closing price of 4.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cedar Woods Properties is 397MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

Cedar Woods Properties Maintains 4.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Woods Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWP is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 7,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,257K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 973K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWP by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 716K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 460K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 418K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWP by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.