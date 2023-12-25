BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.80% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bega Cheese is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2.12 to a high of $4.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.80% from its latest reported closing price of 3.46.

The projected annual revenue for Bega Cheese is 3,477MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Bega Cheese Maintains 1.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bega Cheese. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGA is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 24,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,940K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 17.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,692K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 52.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 92.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,407K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,295K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares, representing a decrease of 88.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 52.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,694K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 15.29% over the last quarter.

