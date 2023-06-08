BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.64% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bega Cheese is 3.74. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $4.83. The average price target represents an increase of 5.64% from its latest reported closing price of 3.54.

The projected annual revenue for Bega Cheese is 3,378MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Bega Cheese Maintains 2.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 8.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bega Cheese. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGA is 0.04%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 24,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,963K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 13.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,791K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,973K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,683K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

