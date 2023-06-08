BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Australian Agricultural is 2.19. The forecasts range from a low of 2.17 to a high of $2.26. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from its latest reported closing price of 1.54.

The projected annual revenue for Australian Agricultural is 306MM, a decrease of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Agricultural. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAC is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 22,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,745K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,850K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,484K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,371K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,298K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 20.61% over the last quarter.

