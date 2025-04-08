BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Amplitude Energy (ASX:AEL)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Amplitude Energy (ASX:AEL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.66% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amplitude Energy is $0.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.23 to a high of $0.36. The average price target represents an increase of 62.66% from its latest reported closing price of $0.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,473K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,164K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 11.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26,549K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,238K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 13.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,897K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 16,037K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,646K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 9.77% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,512K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.