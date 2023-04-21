BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades AMA Group (ASX:AMA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for AMA Group (ASX:AMA) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,829K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 297K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 216K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,664K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 2.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMA Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMA is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 27,989K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

