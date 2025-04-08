BELL POTTER SECURITIES Upgrades Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.61% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alcidion Group is $0.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.09 to a high of $0.14. The average price target represents an increase of 62.61% from its latest reported closing price of $0.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcidion Group is 55MM, an increase of 55.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcidion Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.00%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

