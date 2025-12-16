BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains WiseTech Global (WTCHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of WiseTech Global (OTCPK:WTCHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for WiseTech Global is $77.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.11 to a high of $90.22. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $63.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WiseTech Global is 955MM, an increase of 22.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in WiseTech Global. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTCHF is 0.27%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 31,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,953K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,982K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 35.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,696K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 22.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 22.61% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,526K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 34.29% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 18.99% over the last quarter.

