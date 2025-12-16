BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Titomic (TITMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Titomic (OTCPK:TITMF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titomic. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITMF is 1.99%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.44% to 18,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNT - The 3D Printing ETF holds 18,024K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,366K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITMF by 0.42% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 530K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITMF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

