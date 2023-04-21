News & Insights

BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Hold Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:TPW / Temple & Webster Group Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 210K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 105.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 52.66% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 4.77% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EBIZ - Global X E-commerce ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 15.00% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temple & Webster Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPW is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 5,583K shares.

