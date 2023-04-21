BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 386K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 41.61% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 3.26% over the last quarter.

ERSX - ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF holds 90K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 212K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 22.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 24.13% over the last quarter.

