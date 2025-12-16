BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Select Harvests (SHVTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Select Harvests (OTCPK:SHVTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.25% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Select Harvests is $3.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.38 to a high of $4.02. The average price target represents an increase of 56.25% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Select Harvests is 257MM, a decrease of 35.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Harvests. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHVTF is 0.01%, an increase of 27.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 7,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,968K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,257K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 849K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 791K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 534K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHVTF by 34.04% over the last quarter.

